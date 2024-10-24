Editor’s Note: DS and I have been very busy readying our home to go on the market March 1st. This and related activities are the reason for my protracted absence. I’m back now!

Let’s Talk About Seed Oils

Every time you go grocery shopping, you’re probably buying several items which contain seed oils, also known as vegetable oils. Ultra-processed and even simple processed foods often contain seed oils, most of which cause inflammation and, ultimately, disease in the body. Funny thing, these oils didn’t exist 100 years ago.

Common seed and vegetable oils:

Soy & Soybean

Canola

Cottonseed

Safflower

Sunflower

Grapeseed

Palm & Palm Kernel

Rice Bran

Corn

Peanut

The process used to extract oil from the seeds and refine it causes the problem. This process uses chemical additives to bleach, deodorize, enhance taste, color, and increase shelf life of the oil. The harsh refining process removes the healthy antioxidants naturally present in the oil.

Most seed oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which greatly increase inflammation in the body. Exceptions are coconut oil, avocado oil, and olive oil, which are typically processed without chemicals and with cold press techniques. In addiction to inflammation, consuming the other oils also leads to oxidative stress, endothelial dysfunction, and atherosclerosis (BMJ article).

Historically, the fats in our diet consisted of olive oil, coconut oil and fats derived from animals, such as butter or tallow. These fats contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and very important for health. But, as is often the case, since it’s far less expensive to manufacture seed oils, they now make up the majority of the fat present in our packaged foods.

As these oils have became ubiquitous in the west, and now globally, the incidence of chronic disease increased rapidly and continues apace. These include heart disease, diabetes type 2, macular degeneration, neurological diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Here’s a little picture for you: Are you feeling depressed, or a little “off” lately? That’s because your diet consists of 20% engine lube. Do NOT use the products pictured, or any others like them!

I encourage you to buy whole, unprocessed foods as much as possible and when you feel you must buy something processed, please read the label to see if it contains seed oils. Even supposedly healthy products like oat or almond milk and organic hummus typically contain these oils. Condiments like mayonnaise, “healthy” salad dressings almost all have seed oil as an ingredient. They’re truly in almost everything from packaged foods to fast food and the best restaurant food to baby formula.

We recently discovered our favorite mayonnaise, Duke’s, is chock full of seed oils. We’re going to make our own from now on. If the thought of making mayonnaise doesn’t excite you, two good brands (though expensive) are Primal Kitchen or Chosen Foods, which are made using avocado oil.

What About Eating Out?

Even the finest restaurants, including those with a Michelin designation, regularly use seed oils in their food preparation. Does this mean you can’t go out to dinner if you’re avoiding seed oils? Not exactly. Some restaurants — with various price ranges — have begun to use healthier, traditional fats in their food preparations, or will use them upon request.

In our quest to avoid seed oils entirely, we came upon an app called Seed Oil Scout. Just download the app and sign up. You’ll choose your home city/area, though you can easily navigate to other areas when traveling.

Here’s a picture of how the app appears on your phone, directly from the Seed Oil Scout website:

The app will populate your area with various colored pinpoints, which represent restaurants. Alternatively, you can type the name of the establishment you wish to visit directly in the search bar.

The designations are as follows:

Red — Dine Shamefully

Yellow — Dine Cautiously

Lime Green - Dine Happily (Meaning there “could” be seed oils. Ask)

Forest Green - Dine Fearlessly (The restaurant does not use any seed oils)

So, to avoid buying products with seed oils, read ingredient labels carefully. If you want to go out and “dine fearlessly,” I suggest getting the Seed Oil Scout app.

About Reading Labels

I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to take the time to read labels if you’re going to buy pre-packaged foods, dry packaged food like cake mixes, sauces, dressings, really everything.

I don’t buy cake mixes or any processed packaged foods, but checked the ingredients on several of them for seed oils. I found that, but also found something else shocking.

Here’s two pictures depicting what I found on several items I checked:

I noted soybean oil in the ingredient list, plus a plethora of other things you probably shouldn’t put in your system. That’s bad enough, but as my eyes scanned down, I noticed this notation near the very bottom: Contains a Bioengineered Food Ingredient. Of course, they don’t say which ingredient is bioengineered.

It’s best to simply steer clear of these packaged foods. Always read the labels.

Avoid Other Dangerous Chemicals and Food Hazards at Home

Anyone who has been reading my work for a while already knows what I’m going to say. Grow your own food. I know, some of you may live in an apartment. You can still grow something on the balcony or porch. It’s important to start growing at least one thing that you like to eat. This could be a few different types of herbs. Maybe it’s tomatoes this spring, or even potatoes right now.

Start small, keep a growing journal, and you’ll be enjoying your own home grown food before long.

Meanwhile, DS and I have been working hard on our autumn crops. Here’s a picture showing a few of our many growing beds:

There’ll be more pictures to come as our crops get bigger. I’m even planning to make a video tour to share with you in about four weeks, or so.

Do you avoid seed oils? If not, consider making the change today. No quarter for seed oils!