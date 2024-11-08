Inflation is higher than a teenaged pothead, so lots of people are opting to buy off-brand products when shopping for groceries.

But sometimes the cheaper "store brand" can end up costing more in the long run. How? The answer lies in the ingredient list.

𝘖𝘧𝘧 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴:

Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Corn Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Pectin

𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦 (𝘋𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘺) 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴:

Cultured Cream ← That’s it. That’s the whole story for Daisy brand. Just as it should be.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿?

How do you think they price the off brand products so much cheaper than the name brands? By adding fillers. The name brand has a sole ingredient -- cultured cream.

This is just one example of countless others. Always take the time to read ingredient lists and buy the least processed option, even if it costs more.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗜𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 - 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗨𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗬𝗼𝘂

Last year I asked if food is medicine and did my best to answer this in the article. Ultimately the right foods at the right times and in the proper proportions can prevent countless diseases, reduce disease symptoms, and even — in some cases — cure chronic diseases.

But much of the food people consume today is not healthy, whole, real, clean, or good. Laden with seed oils, synthetic dyes, sugar, fillers, pesticide residue, and more, our food supply is dangerous — far more dangerous than most people realize.

Check this out to learn about how giant food manufacturers are slowly poisoning us:

It’s a little under an hour long, but so worth it.

Tips and News from the Hot Pants Farming Club

Start to take your food seriously because it truly is a matter of life and death. Almost every time I write an article here, I implore you to start growing your own food. I realize not everyone feels so inclined (though it’s one of the most meaningful, satisfying things you can do), but there’s still a lot you can do to start your clean eating journey.

Buy organic produce, grass-fed and finished beef, free range chicken and eggs, and begin preparing your own meals from scratch. Avoid wheat and other grain products, sugars, and seed oils. It’s a bit challenging at first, but it will change your life and maybe even save it.

Image: Grounding in the grass - it’s great!

Also, do you practice grounding everyday? It’s easy to do. Just walk outside on a natural surface for 10 to 20 minutes a day. Even just putting your hands in soil while tending your crops or roses or whatever, counts as grounding. Try it. You’ll be glad you did.